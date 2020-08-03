Entergy Mississippi’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi leaders said the company is working to help customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company crated an Enhanced Customer Assistance Fund:

Flexible options to extend time to pay your bill with payment arrangements

Waiving any late fees

If you pay through a third-party vendor, Entergy will reimburse any fees with a credit to your bill

Any customer facing financial hardship can get up to 12 months to pay their current bill and/or any unpaid balances.

to pay their current bill and/or any unpaid balances. Residential customers have the option to enroll in our Level Billing program that will fold in unpaid balances along with their current bill to be paid or “averaged” over 12 mos.

The company also created a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund and donated to communities in other ways:

Entergy Mississippi donated more than $385,000 to create the Mississippi Relief Fund for 15 nonprofit partners that provide services to families and individuals that have been hit hard financially by the pandemic and lack resources for basic needs and critical expenses.

Entergy’s shareholders have committed more than $1 million to COVID-19 response to date through donations to partners and funds that serve Missisippi and other states where we have a presence.

LATEST STORIES: