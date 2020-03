This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the Pentagon will provide 5 million respirators and 2,000 specialized ventilators to federal heath authorities to help in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Esper tells Pentagon reporters that the ventilators are designed for use by deployed troops and the military will need to train Health and Human Services personnel how to use them. He says some may have “single-use” limitations.