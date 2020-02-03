Experts prepare but new China virus not a pandemic yet

(AP) – Health authorities are preparing for a possible pandemic as they work to contain a respiratory illness in China that’s caused by a new virus.

Strategies include limiting travel, isolating sick people and keeping travelers returning from the affected region under quarantine. With the outbreak mostly affecting China, the new virus has not reached the level of a pandemic.

If it does start spreading more widely, it could strain health care systems. So far, there is not a specific medicine recommended to treat the illness, although some drugs will be tested in cooperation with the World Health Organization.