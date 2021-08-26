Express Rx to offer monoclonal antibody treatment in Mississippi

In this undated image from video provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, vials are inspected at the company’s facilities in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help the immune system eliminate […]

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. pharmacy, Express Rx, is currently administering monoclonal antibody injections to COVID-19 positive or exposed individuals at four locations in Mississippi. The four-dose, one-time treatment is designed to mitigate the effects of the virus and protect against severe illness and hospitalization.

“Across the country, particularly in rural communities in the southeast, medical facilities are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases,” said Galen Perkins, CEO of Express Rx. “By providing these injections, we can help residents in the communities we serve safely fight the virus and, hopefully, stay out of the hospital.”

The COVID-19 vaccine stimulates individuals’ immune systems to produce antibodies to fight the virus. The monoclonal antibody injections prevent the virus from being absorbed by bodies’ cells.

Express Rx encourages individuals in Mississippi with confirmed COVID-19 cases or known exposures to contact their local pharmacy. During the free appointment, Express Rx will administer the four injections and then observe the individuals for one hour for possible reactions.