Eye care amid COVID-19 pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Mississippians may feel nervous about venturing out to see their eye doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Practices, like the Ridgeland Eyecare Clinic, said they’ve seen an influx of patients, along with the impacts of COVID-19.

“We are seeing a lot of different pieces of the pandemic and how it affected the eyes,” said Dr. Arthur Dampier.

One of the main things the doctor has seen as a result from wearing face masks in public is foggy eyeglasses.

“They saw well, we gotta wear masks. Wherever I am, at work, play, my glasses are fogging up.”

His solution for children and adults is a switch to contacts. Dr. Dampier noted the influx of patients he’s seeing isn’t from neighbors staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

As eye clinics reopen in the state, Dr. Dampier stressed it’s important for patients to make sure they have corrected eye wear, take consistent breaks and limit their ‘blue light’ exposure to two hours before calling it a night.

“The hype around blue light is wearing blue light protective glasses, which is actually not shown to not be 100 percent effective. It’s trendy and is a good protective measure.”

He continued, “Every 20 minutes, look away for 20 feet for about 20 seconds.”

The Ridgeland practice had about 25 percent higher volume of patients than the same time last year, which typically sees at least 5,000 patients on a yearly basis.

