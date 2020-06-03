Face masks available for Vicksburg and Ridgeland neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Ridgeland and Vicksburg will be able to pick up face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridgeland leaders said the city has acquired a limited number of KN95 masks to distribute to its citizens. Masks will be available for pick up between 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at three locations:

Ridgeland City Hall Procedure for Pick-Up: 304 Highway 51. Park, call 601-856-7113, and someone will come to your vehicle.

Ridgeland Central Fire Station Procedure for Pick-Up: 456 Towne Center Boulevard. Ring the front door bell. Someone will meet you at the door.

Ridgeland Police Department Procedure for Pick-Up: 115 W School Street. Come in the lobby, and someone will assist you.

According to Ridgeland leaders, the masks will be limited to one mask per occupant in a vehicle, and proof of residency from a driver’s license will be required.

Starting Thursday, June 4, Vicksburg neighbors who need protective masks can pick one up at the front desk of the Vicksburg Police Department. The department is located at 820 Veto Street.

The masks, which are the resuable KN95 type, will be distributed one for each person. The masks can be picked up between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.