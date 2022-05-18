LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will require all who enter the hospital to wear a face mask effective May 18, 2022.

According to officials, masks must be worn at all times in the presence of patients and in common/public areas of healthcare facilities. Masks must cover the nose and mouth by all individuals.

Due to this regulation, South Central’s Dining Room will be closed to patients and visitors. This policy applies to the entire healthcare system including the entire hospital, service lines and clinics.

South Central Wellness Center and SportsPerformance+ recommends members to wear a mask.