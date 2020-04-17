FAFSA deadline for HELP Grant is April 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The deadline to submit supporting documents, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), in order to qualify for the HELP Grant, a state-supported student financial aid program, is April 30, 2020.

HELP Grant applicants should file the FAFSA online at www.fafsa.ed.gov. Students can get free, virtual assistance with FAFSA completion by contacting the non-profit Get2College at www.get2college.org or (601) 321-5533.

“During this difficult time, it is important for students to stay on track with their plans for college,” said Jennifer Rogers, Director of Student Financial Aid. “We don’t want any student to miss out on their dream of going to college, because they missed an application deadline.”

The HELP Grant pays up to full tuition for students attending Mississippi public colleges and universities. Students attending a private institution will receive an award amount equal to the award of a student attending the nearest comparable public institution.

To qualify for the HELP Grant, students must:

• Complete the Mississippi Aid Application (MAAPP) by March 31

• Apply for the first time within two years of high school graduation

• Have a cumulative GPA of 2.5

• Score a minimum of 20 on the national ACT (or an equivalent score on the SAT)

• Take the required IHL College Prep Curriculum in high school

• Meet income requirements and be Pell eligible, as determined by completion of the FAFSA, and

• Provide supporting documentation by April 30

More information about HELP is available at www.msfinancialaid.org/help.

Due to recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the state aid office staff are working from home. Applicants should check their MAAPP Dashboard for application updates and notices. For additional assistance, students may email sfa@mississippi.edu or call toll-free 1 (800) 327-2980.

The deadline to complete MAAPP to qualify for MTAG or MESG is September 15.