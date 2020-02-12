Fall in new cases raises hope in virus outbreak in China

BEIJING (AP) – Health officials in China say the number of new cases of the coronavirus in the country dropped for a second straight day. That’s a possible glimmer of hope amid the outbreak that has infected over 45,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,100.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, is promising tax cuts and other aid to industry as the ruling Communist Party tries to limit the mounting damage to the economy.

And in Japan, 39 new cases have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess.