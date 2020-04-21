Family surprises Pisgah senior with quarantine prom

PISGAH, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of high school seniors across Mississippi had their final year come to a halt after the coronavirus forced schools to shut down, but one Pisgah senior got to finish her year on a high note.

“In my head, it was just like wow, are they really doing this for me? And that’s all I could think,” said Rebecca Wilson.

She had a vision for her senior year: dance team, making memories with friends, going to prom and graduating. But the coronavirus made it look a little different.

“I didn’t get a proper goodbye. That and worrying about graduation is one of the most hardest things I’ve had to deal with in my whole life,” she explained.

Knowing her senior prom was off the table, Wilson’s family put their heads together to give her a night she would never forget. It was also one that she didn’t see coming.

“Rusty, my step-dad, I saw him coming through the hallway with it, and once I read the whole sign, I just broke down because I could think of anything else to do besides cry,” said Wilson.

“I’ve never had a father-daughter dance in my life, and so that meant a lot just to be able to dance with him, because I basically consider him as the father figure in my life. So, it meant a big thing for me.”

Even though it’s not exactly what Wilson pictured for her senior prom, she said she couldn’t be more grateful.