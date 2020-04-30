Fancy Formals in Clinton to close amid COVID-19 outbreak

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fancy Formals in Clinton will close its doors amid the coronavirus outbreak. The store specializes in formal wear for proms, pageants and other special occations.

Chelsea Pound is the co-owner and manager of the store. She said the economy is one of the reasons the store is closing.

“We were required to shut down, which you know I think was the right thing to do. No fault of anyone’s, but we did have to close our business during this time. And all of the income and the business stopped completely, but the bills and overhead did not. So while we normally would be making money this time to pay those bills for months and months to come, it has come to a complete stop,” explained Pound.

The store is located on 300 East College Street in Clinton.