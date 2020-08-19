Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation distributes masks to Delta neighbors

The FLHCF team traveled to Quitman County where they distributed more than 2,250 free face masks to community members in Marks, Miss.

RULEVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fannie Lou Hamer Cancer Foundation distributed thousands of free masks to neighbors of the Mississippi Delta in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, organized by FLHCF Founder and President Freddie White-Johnson, is providing Delta neighbors with a pack of five reusable face masks. This past weekend, the FLHCF team traveled to Quitman County where they distributed more than 2,250 free face masks to community members in the city of Marks.

The organization also recently distributed a total of 2,500 masks in Sunflower, Humphreys, Bolivar, Montgomery and Carroll Counties. The FLHCF team plans to visit Washington, Yazoo, Coahoma, Holmes and Tallahatchie counties in the upcoming weeks.

“Like cancer, COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities and vulnerable populations, particularly in underserved, rural areas like the Mississippi Delta where access to healthcare is limited,” said White-Johnson.

To learn more, or to support the work of the FLHCF, visit www.flhcf.com.

