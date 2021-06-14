Farish Street Historic District churches partner to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Churches in the Farish Street Historic District in Jackson will partner together to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus will be made available to the public Saturday, June 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Central United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

The participating churches are Central UMC, Farish Street Baptist Church, Mt. Helm Baptist Church, New Hope MBC, Greater Grace Tabernacle of Deliverance, True Light MBC, and Galloway UMC. The vaccines will be administered on site by Central Mississippi Health Services.

There will also be a limited number of Chick-fil-A gifts cards given out during the event.