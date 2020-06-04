Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic announces virtual event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced that the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic, traditionally held on July 4, will take place as a virtual event for 2020. Participants will be able to choose a 5k Run or a 5k Walk and complete the race in their own time at any location they choose. The event will continue to benefit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, a 501(c)3 organization, and its programs in the community.

“In our 25th year of the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic, we are asking our loyal participants to continue to support the event they know and love through the changes planned for the 2020 race. Our goal has always been to encourage families, friends, coworkers and the community to be active and healthy and to kick off the 4th of July holiday with this special tradition. That goal remains the same even though we won’t be together this year.” said Andrea Patterson, Race Director and Museum Community Relations and Marketing Director.

Registration is now open on msfame.com/2020watermelon and the RunSignUp platform. Registration is $25 and includes an official 2020 t-shirt, a finisher’s award and a virtual event bag with coupons and promotions from supporting businesses.

After registering, participants will receive more detailed information regarding the event. They will have the opportunity to complete the 5k Run or 5k Walk at any time in any place over the next month. Participants can then upload their race results through the race platform and celebrate their achievements. Registration closes on July 4th, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

“The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic is always a great way to start the holiday weekend for our employees and their family members. We are proud to continue to be the title sponsor for this annual event because we know how important the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame is to our community. Even though this year’s race will be a little different than in the past, we still want to encourage everyone who has started their Fourth of July holiday at the Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic to virtually join us and keep the tradition going.” said Matt Ginn, Manager, Corporate Training and Communications for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.