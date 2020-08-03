Farmers to Families food boxes to be distributed at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will distribute 1,400 dairy boxes to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. The distribution will be on Friday, August 7, at 9:00 a.m. It’s part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is honored to be a part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Last month, the Department distributed 1,400 produce boxes and 1,400 gallons of milk to the public. We will be continuing our efforts to assist the public during this time of need with additional food box distributions in September and October. This program has been beneficial to our farmers, distributors and everyday citizens,” said Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson.
Merchants Foodservice of Hattiesburg, Miss., will provide the 1,400 dairy boxes containing yogurt, cheese, butter and milk. The Dairy Alliance and Borden Dairy are donating an additional 2,200 gallons of milk, and Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. of Jackson is donating 42,000 eggs. Those receiving a dairy food box will also receive two gallons of milk and 2 ½ dozen eggs.
The public can start arriving at 9:00 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their dairy box.
The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39202. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street. Visit www.ams.usda.gov to learn more about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
LATEST STORIES:
- Michael Thomas pursuing another record breaking year
- Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’
- PFT OT: Saints trying out own bubble
- Suspect charged in two felony shoplifting cases in Vicksburg
- Senate stalls on reaching another coronavirus relief package