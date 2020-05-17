FDA approves at-home sample collection kit

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for medical labs to test at-home coronavirus sample kits. The federal government granted an emergency authorization to Everlywell Inc.

Healthcare providers can screen patients and sign off on them receiving the kit. The at-home test will use a nasal sample to test for the virus.

FDA officials said the at-home kits protect people from potential exposure. The Everlywell tests in the only authorized COVID-19 at-home sample collection kit. They are available by prescription only.