FDA commissioner tweets Memorial Day warning

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is reminding Americans not to let their guard down against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Sunday morning that the virus is not contained yet. He urged Americans to follow safety guidelines as they go ahead with their Memorial Day weekend plans. That includes social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks.

Dr. Hahn’s tweet came as people in many states head to beaches, cookouts and bars to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular holidays, but experts warn that the nation is not out of the woods yet.