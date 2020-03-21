FDA to relax hand sanitizer regulation

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration normally cracks down on production of unregulated health products. But when it comes to coronavirus and hand sanitizer, the FDA is encouraging it.

The FDA said it will allow companies and individuals it doesn’t regulate to try to produce the sanitizers. In fact, it’s going to work with them to try to meet demand.

The FDA said it’s laying out guidelines on how to produce and distribute the products. It’s taking comments from consumers about any adverse reactions.

Breweries in several states are among the organization trying to fill the need.