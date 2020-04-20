Feeding the Gulf Coast receives grant to feed families during COVID-19 pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Feeding the Gulf Coast announced it received a grant donation from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. The grant will help provide hunger relief the families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our service area is experiencing a significantly heightened need from those impacted by

COVID-19,” said Dan Emery, newly appointed President and CEO for Feeding the Gulf Coast. “School closures and job layoffs are leading to an unprecedented need for those who typically may not experience food insecurity. Individuals who struggled prior to the crisis are now in an even more critical situation, compounded by the economic stress the COVID-19 virus has created in our communities.”

For all Mississippians impacted and in need of food, the Foundation is responding and

connecting to those in need with grant support to Mississippi food banks.

“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation proudly supports Mississippi’s

communities. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Foundation is supporting food banks across the state so that Mississippians will have access to healthy foods,” says Sheila Grogan, Foundation President. “The Foundation is proud of its partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast to ensure that food is procured, distributed to 86 food pantries in eight Mississippi counties, and made available to the state’s children and adults who need nutritious food to thrive.”

Families who need assistance can use the “Find Help” feature at this website. They can also call (888) 704-FOOD.