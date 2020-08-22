FEMA announces lost wages grant for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Mississippi for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Mississippi to provide $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit, to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

According to FEMA, the agency will work with Governor Tate Reeves to implement a system to make this funding available to Mississippi neighbors.

On August 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, the state of Mississippi agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance

