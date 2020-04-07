Fertile Ground Project helps feed Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Mississippi and around the world, there is also a crisis in food security. But through a government fund, several people in the state are looking to put an end to that.

The Fertile Ground Project is funded by a $1 million grant called the “Public Art Challenge,” which brings together groups like artists, farmers and nutritionists. They help put an end to food insecurity. Nine gardens have been placed in Jackson.

The items being grown include blueberries, mixed greens and herbs. Those leading the charge said through the coronavirus pandemic, they’re seeing why the project is important.

“This health pandemic has really shown us how innovative we can be when we’re faced with different issues. So, I really hope that we continue to be progressive in that way in Jackson,” said Salam Rida, curator of the Fertile Ground Project.

Numbers show Mississippi is the most food insecure state in the United States. Jackson is one of five different cities the “Public Art Challenge” is trying to innovate.