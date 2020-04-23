Festival for king of rock ‘n’ roll goes virtual amid virus

A statue of Elvis Presley located in downtown Tupelo, Miss., where the rock musician was born, is seen in an empty courtyard after officials have asked visitors to stay away amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, March 26, 2020. A playground adjacent to the statue is surrounded by police tape with a sign alerting visitors the play area is closed until further notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering.

The director of the festival tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal the health and safety of patrons has been the most important thing.

The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.