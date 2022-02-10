COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi fire chief has died from COVID-19, just hours after a court hearing about his treatment for the virus.

Wayne Doyle, who headed the Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Fire Department, died Tuesday at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, WTVA-TV reported. The 62-year-old was a volunteer firefighter for 40 years.

Earlier that day, a judge ruled that Doyle could be moved out of the hospital so he could be given ivermectin. He died before receiving it.

The drug is used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms, but the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t approved it as a COVID-19 remedy. The agency says currently available data doesn’t show that ivermectin is effective against the virus.

A procession of emergency responders escorted Doyle’s body to a Columbus funeral home on Tuesday night.