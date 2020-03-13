First Baptist Church Jackson to stream Sunday services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Sunday, March 15, 2020, First Baptist Jackson will be having a “Streaming Sunday” to encourage its members and attenders to worship together using technology rather than in person.

Due to the recommendation from the Mississippi Department of Health and a team of medical professionals within the membership of First Baptist Jackson, the decision was made to suspend all on campus activities for Sunday and the upcoming week due to the potential for large gatherings that could put attenders at risk for transmitting and contracting the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Everyone is encouraged to join Pastor Chip Stevens and staff to worship services online only this Sunday at First Baptist Jackson’s website, on the First Baptist Jackson Facebook page and on First Baptist Jackson’s YouTube page.