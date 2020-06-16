First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

(AP) – Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve survival from COVID-19. The drug is a cheap, widely available steroid called dexamethasone.
Results released Tuesday show it reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. The study was led by the University of Oxford. It involved thousands of patients randomly assigned to get the drug or just usual care.
The drug reduced deaths by 35% in patients who needed treatment with breathing machines and by 20% in those only needing supplemental oxygen. It did not appear to help less ill patients.
LATEST STORIES:
- Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
- Columbus statue removed at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 concerns; Atlanta mayor cracks down on police
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Covington, Leake and Yazoo counties
- Trump campaign to provide optional masks at rally, some still fear massive crowds could spread COVID-19