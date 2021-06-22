First Lady Jill Biden to visit COVID-19 vaccination site in Mississippi

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday to visit COVID-19 vaccine sites.

While in Jackson, the first lady will tour the COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University (JSU). She will encourage everyone in the community to get vaccinated. Biden will be joined by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

Currently, Mississippi ranks last in the nation for its vaccination rate. Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced last week that the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency will end on August 15, 2021.

The push for people to get vaccinated is part of the Biden Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach those who have not been vaccinated yet.

According to the administration, more than 70 percent of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it’s available for them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.