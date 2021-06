First lady Jill Biden arrives for an event about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She will visit COVID-19 vaccine sites and encourage people in the community to get vaccinated.

According to officials, the trips are part of the Biden Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach Americans who haven’t been vaccinated and promote vaccine education.