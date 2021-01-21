Five additional COVID-19 cases reported at Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District is reporting five positive COVID-19 cases in the district. One student at Clinton Park Elementary, one student at Clinton Junior High School and three students at Clinton High School make up the four cases.

School administrators at each campus have contacted parents of students in the classes who have been affected. These cases bring CPSD’s second semester positives to 43 since the start of the semester on January 5, 2021.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.