Flags to fly at half staff in memory of COVID-19 victims

(CNN) – Flags are at half staff at the White House in memory of the nearly 95,000 Americans who lost their lives to coronavirus (COVID-19). This will also be the scene at government buildings throughout the United States.

President Trump issued the order to mark the loss of life in the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

The virus continues to spread across the country, with more than one and a half million confirmed cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Flags will remain at half staff until noon on Monday, May 25, to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.