Flint Creek Water Park back open with new safety procedures

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) – After a successful opening weekend, the team at Flint Creek’s Watertown park is still adapting to the new normal.

The Wiggins water park opened up last weekend to happy customers, but with some changes to fit a new normal.

“The first thing that we’ve seen is that people are glad to be out and about, but that has presented a challenge,” head lifeguard Stewart Smith said. “Even in our lifeguard training, there were some changes in the training that we had to do but you adjust.”

Among other procedures such as labeling a safe social distance with tape and paint, lifeguards were re-trained on CPR.

“Our instructor had us do the CPR with the mask over our mouth and nose and we had to blow in the tube through the mask,” Smith said. “Even though we’re rendering assistance, we don’t want to further complicate things.”

Before they opened for the season, they deep-cleaned the facility and equipment— a procedure they repeat every day.

“Anything that looked dirty, we washed and sanitized it,” Smith said. “We do that every evening when we get through. All of our slide tubes are disinfected, our mats are disinfected.”

Adjusting to a new normal is no walk in the park, but the team at Watertown is doing all it can to keep customers safe.

“There have been some challenges and we’re taking note,” Smith said. “There have been debriefs at the end of the day as to what we saw and things we can do better.”

The park is open seven days a week and is located at 1216 Parkway Drive in Wiggins. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday from 1pm-6pm. Cost is $10 per person.

For more information about Flint Creek’s waterpark and campground, click here.