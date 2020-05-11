Flowood barbershop reopens under new regulations

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Phase two of Governor Tate Reeves’ Safer-at-Home order is now in effect in Mississippi, giving gyms, salons and barbershops the option to reopen.

In Flowood, the owner of Terry’s Family Barber said there are new instructions in place for customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to know if they’ve had a fever in the last 48 hours, if they’ve come in contact with anybody that’s had COVID in the last 14 days. We’re having to wear masks. We’ve got our hand sanitizing station outside,” said Mike Cothran.

He said opening his barbershop was a must after weeks of being closed.

“It shut us down for six weeks. But even before it shut us down, even before the mandate came to shut us down, we had already scaled back to three days a week, because the customers were not coming, because they were scared.”

Cothran said his shop was already practicing some of the now required regulations. Looking to the future, he said this won’t impact his business too much.

“You know, it really doesn’t change a whole lot. The only thing it changes is the amount of time it changes per customer, plus having to put someone outside. We’ve had to go up on our prices just a little bit,” explained Cothran.

That hasn’t stopped people from booking appointments.

“The customers are glad to be back. They’re happy to be back, and they’re happy that we’re here.”