Focused on Health: Staying safe while stepping out

(CNN) – By now, all 50 states have reopened to some degree. While experts are warning moving too fast could accelerate the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering if it’s even safe to visit businesses.
Remember to wear a mask, frequently wash or sanitize your hands and any surface you touch and stay six feet apart from others.
Here are a few other tips:
- Don’t go out like a normal day, going from place to place. Limit your outings to one business.
- If you want to dine-in at a restaurant, try and eat outside. The virus circulates more in enclosed spaces. Make sure you’re six feet from other tables and wash your hands before and after eating.
- When heading to a beach or park, read up on the current guidelines and restrictions. Some places will only let you be there if you keep moving. And if it’s crowded, find someplace else.
- Fell like you need to get a good sweat on at the gym? First, make sure you are far away from others. Wipe down every machine or piece of equipment before and after you use it.
- Want to get your hair cut or get a pedicure? While it’s impossible to social distance with employees at places like this, there are some things you can do. Read their safety protocols to ensure they are taking every step to eliminate risks.