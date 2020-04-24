Food and cleaning product giveaway for senior citizens in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Senior citizens in the Edwards community will receive care packages filled with food, beverages, cleaning and personal care products on Sunday, April 26.

Organizers what to help senior citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was organized by State Senator John Horhn, with the help of anonymous donors and aid from Rep. Stephanie Foster, Edwards Mayor Marcus Wallace and Hinds County Supervisor David Archie.

Officials said the initiative will provide about two weeks of supplies for 120 senior citizens and their families. People with family members who have special needs will be included in the giveaway.

“Our senior citizens are especially vulnerable during these times,” said Horhn. “The Edwards community is in a food desert and many of our elderly are on limited incomes, with little or no transportation. Making sure they are properly fed can be a challenge, and we are grateful to our anonymous donors and Tyson Foods for chipping in.”

Mayor Wallace added, “We have the largest egg producer in the whole country right here in Edwards, and we are proud to have Cal-Maine Foods partnering with us in this effort. This is part of what makes America such a wonderful place to live.”

Activities are as follows:

— Grocery pick-up: 9 a.m. — Kroger Foods I-55 North Frontage Rd.

— Care package assembly: 10 a.m. — 108 Mt Moriah Rd, Edwards Community Center.

— Care package distribution: 11 a.m. — throughout the Edwards area.