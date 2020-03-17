Food programs available for JPS families during school closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District and the Mississippi Food Network will begin serving meals and distributing food boxes starting this week.

Jackson Public Schools will serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals during school closures. Instructional packets for grades K-8 will be distributed at our 12 feeding sites listed below.

Children 18 years of age and under will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost. No ID is required. Children do not have to be a JPS student. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Meals will be served from 9–11 a.m. March 18-20 and March 23-27 at the following locations:

North

Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street

North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive

Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive

Central

Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street

Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road

Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue

South

Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

Food Distribution

In partnership with the Mississippi Food Network, Jackson Public Schools will distribute family food boxes with shelf-stable pantry items, and fresh and frozen foods. These boxes will provide a family of 4–5 with enough supplemental meals to last for several days. Contents include:

2) Green Beans 15 oz.

(2) Corn 15 oz.

Peanut Butter 18 oz.

Grape Jelly 19 oz.

Tuna 5 oz.

Chunk Chicken 5 oz.

Mandarin Oranges 10 oz.

Applesauce 15 oz.

Chicken Noodle Soup 11 oz.

Tomato Soup 11 oz.

Vegetable Beef Soup 15 oz.

Dumplings/Chicken 13.5 oz.

Vegetarian Chili 15 oz.

Beef Ravioli 15 oz.

Canned Pintos 15 oz.

Milk 32 oz.

Corn Flakes 18 oz.

Misc. fresh and frozen food items

Pickup Times & Locations