Forrest County Agricultural High School moves to virtual learning

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County Agricultural High School (FCAHS) leaders announced the school has moved to a virtual learning schedule due to the number of identified COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

“We will be following the Mississippi State Department of Health recommendations to move to this schedule for 14 days for the health and safety of our campus and to interrupt transmission by quarantining all students and allow time for additional cleaning of the facilities,” leaders said in a statement on the district’s website.

The virtual schedule will be from Friday, August 6 to Thursday, August 19.

Leaders said meals will continue to be served during this time and information will be sent to parents regarding a meal delivery schedule.