Forrest County EMA to host community mask giveaway

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency announced a community mask giveaway will take place on Friday, November 20, and Monday, November 23.

The masks will be available at the Forrest County EMA, which is located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg.

The giveaway on Friday will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the giveaway on Monday will be from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Community Mask Giveaway Tomorrow, Friday 11/20/20 and Monday 11/23/20 pic.twitter.com/ztxFr5BGDe — Forrest County EMA (@ForrestEOC) November 19, 2020

LATEST STORIES: