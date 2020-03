HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg has created a hotline telephone number for anyone calling into the hospital with general questions about the coronavirus.

Callers can also ask other general questions related to visitors, symptoms and supplies.

The hotline is staffed with nurses from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., seven days a week. The number is 601-288-1111.