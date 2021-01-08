Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic announced on Friday another joint venture in the battle against COVID-19. HealthWorks Immunization Clinic, a collaboration between the two health care entities, will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals, 75 and older, effective Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

“We are very excited to offer this beneficial service to the communities of South Mississippi through our partnership with Hattiesburg Clinic,” said CEO and President of Forrest Health Andy Woodard. “The success of the Cough & Fever Clinic showed that working together as partners we can continue to create innovative processes to serve our communities. Providing easy access to the vaccine will allow more people to get vaccinated and assist in bringing the COVID-19 illness under control for our state and nation.”

The current vaccination options consist of a series of two doses, given three to four weeks apart, where the first dose primes the immune system to fight the virus and the second boosts the production of antibodies. This vaccine can neither give a person COVID-19 nor does the mRNA interact with the DNA of a person’s cells.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 11, patients will be able to schedule an appointment through their Iris account or by calling (601) 261-1620. For more information on HealthWorks Immunization Clinic, click here.

LATEST STORIES: