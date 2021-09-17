Forrest General Hospital reports 62 hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, September 17.

Out of the total number of patients, five are vaccinated with the virus while 57 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 17 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Ten individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,321 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 49 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.