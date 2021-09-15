Forrest General Hospital reports 63 hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 15.

Out of the total number of patients, 5 are vaccinated with the virus while 58 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 19 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Thirteen individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,353 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 39 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.