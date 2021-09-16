Forrest General Hospital reports 64 hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 64 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 15.

Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated with the virus while 60 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 19 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Eleven individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 2,594 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.