Forrest General Hospital to hold candlelight vigil for COVID-19 victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On the one-year anniversary of the state’s first case of COVID-19, which was diagnosed in Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital will hold a COVID-19 Candlelight Service on Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The services will be held in memory and honor of friends, family, and patients who have passed or are still recovering from COVID-19. At the end of the services, Forest General Hospital employees will be invited to light a candle in honor or memory of family, friends or patients.
Additional tribute events will also take place in Hattiesburg for the remainder of March.
|Thursday, March 11
|Sunset Vigil at
Town Square Park
|5:30 p.m.
|Friday, March 12
|Hand Sanitizer
Distribution
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Friday, March 12
|Paint
Hattiesburg Red
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Thursday, March 11 – Wednesday, March 31
|A Year
in Pictures
For more detailed information on each event, visit here.