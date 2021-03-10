Forrest General Hospital to hold candlelight vigil for COVID-19 victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On the one-year anniversary of the state’s first case of COVID-19, which was diagnosed in Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital will hold a COVID-19 Candlelight Service on Thursday, March 11 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The services will be held in memory and honor of friends, family, and patients who have passed or are still recovering from COVID-19. At the end of the services, Forest General Hospital employees will be invited to light a candle in honor or memory of family, friends or patients.

Additional tribute events will also take place in Hattiesburg for the remainder of March.

Thursday, March 11

Sunset Vigil at

Town Square Park 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 12 Hand Sanitizer

Distribution 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12 Paint

Hattiesburg Red 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 11 – Wednesday, March 31 A Year

in Pictures

For more detailed information on each event, visit here.