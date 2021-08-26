Forrest General reports 101 hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 101 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, August 26.

Out of the total number of patients, eight are vaccinated while 93 are unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 30 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Eleven individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,425 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 34 additional deaths.