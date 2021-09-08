Forrest General reports 101 hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 101 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, September 8.

Out of the total number of patients, six are vaccinated with the virus while 95 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 34 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Twenty-four individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,934 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 102 additional deaths.