Forrest General reports 104 hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, September 3.

Out of the total number of patients, 11 are vaccinated with the virus while 93 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 38 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Twenty-three unvaccinated individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,352 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 33 additional deaths.