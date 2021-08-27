Forrest General reports 105 hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 105 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, August 27.

Out of the total number of patients, nine are vaccinated while 96 are unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 32 unvaccinated ICU patients and two vaccinated ICU patients. Sixteen individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,041 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 65 additional deaths.