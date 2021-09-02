Forrest General reports 112 hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, September 2.

Out of the total number of patients, 11 are vaccinated with the virus while 101 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 37 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patients. Twenty-two unvaccinated individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 3,850 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.