Forrest General reports 118 hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 on ventilators

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 118 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, August 13.

Out of the total number of patients, 14 are vaccinated while 104 are unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 28 unvaccinated ICU patients and five vaccinated ICU patients. Fifteen unvaccinated individuals are currently on ventilators.

On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths. It is the highest single-day total ever reported.