Forrest General reports 122 hospitalized with COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, August 19.

Out of the total number of patients, 17 are vaccinated while 105 have been confirmed unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 30 unvaccinated ICU patients and three vaccinated ICU patients. Fourteen unvaccinated individuals and one vaccinated individual are also currently on ventilators.

On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,806 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.