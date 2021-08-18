Forrest General reports 122 hospitalized with COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 122 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, August 18.

Out of the total number of patients, 18 are vaccinated with the virus while 104 have been confirmed unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 32 unvaccinated ICU patients and three vaccinated ICU patients. Thirteen unvaccinated individuals and two vaccinated individuals are also currently on ventilators.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 36 additional deaths.

For more information about COVID-19 testing options and vaccine availability, click here.